© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Births to Hispanic families main reason Michigan's population didn't drop again from 2022 to 2023

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT
Espiegle / Adobe Stock
/
247070357

The latest U.S. Census report says Michigan's population grew by 3,980 people from 2022 to 2023.

The growth in the Hispanic population is the reason the state grew at all in 2023, rather than continuing to shrink.

About 6% of Michigan's population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the new census estimates.

Kurt Metzger, the founder of Data Driven Detroit, said there is a lot of potential for growth in other groups in Michigan.

Metzger said the population of white Michiganders continues to age rapidly, and it dropped in the same time period, 2022 to 2023.

"The only way we're going to become a younger state is to have more immigrants and more Latinos, more Asians — just basically more persons of color," said Metzger.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer established a council last year to develop a plan to boost population growth.

Metzger said one easy thing the state and its diverse communities could do is to recognize and support how diverse the state already is. "As a state we have to recognize the tremendous diversity we have here. I don't think we do that enough," Metzger said.
Tags
Economy Hispanicstate populationMichigan populationpopulation
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content
  • Hispanic Growth Reflected in Media Boom
    Felix Contreras
    The rise in the Hispanic population in the United States has meant an increase in Hispanic media outlets: radio stations, newspapers, and television. The boom has implications for the country's diverse Hispanic communities and for advertisers.
  • Community
    Celebrating West Michigan's Hispanic heritage
    Stateside Staff
    The city of Holland in West Michigan has certainly made its Dutch heritage known. If the name alone isn’t enough for you, the city has held an annual…
  • Census Reports Growth in Hispanic Population
    Jennifer Ludden
    New figures from the 2000 Census show Hispanics now make up 13 percent of the United States' population. The new data suggests Hispanics may have overtaken blacks as the largest minority population, but critics say it depends on how the numbers are tallied. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.