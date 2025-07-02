© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

K-12 education leaders say budget inaction leaves schools, students, families hanging

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published July 2, 2025 at 8:35 PM EDT
An image of an empty hallway at Plainwell Community Schools, lined with lockers with an emergency exit at the far end. The ceiling is very high, with exposed pipes and electrical systems.
Plainwell Community Schools
Plainwell Community Schools is one of several Michigan schools that had a bond request on the November 2024 ballot. The district said funds were needed to build a new preschool, ensure doors and windows keep out intruders, and more.

Michigan school districts face tough choices as their fiscal years began Tuesday while the Legislature remains deadlocked on the state K-12 budget.

The Republican-controlled House and the Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, adjourned and left town earlier this week after it became clear they would not reach a deal by the July 1 deadline set in state law. There are big differences between the chambers’ differing versions and it appears possible if not likely the budget will hang fire into the fall.

“We’ve seen school districts passing budgets that make cuts, that pink slip employees, that dip heavily into their reserve funds that they aren’t supposed to be touching,” said Robert McCann, executive director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan.

McCann said this outcome was foreseeable as the budget process lagged months behind the typical process and missed key benchmarks, including getting initial versions adopted in the spring so they could move to bicameral, bipartisan conference committees to hammer out final versions. Those conference committee versions would have to be approved without amendments in up-or-down votes of the House and Senate before they would go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

“And instead we were left with this sort of chaos situation of trying to scramble something together before the deadline and, ultimately, there wasn’t the will or the way to make that happen and it’s really because of months and months of inaction,” said McCann. “This failure has been happening over the past five, six months now of delays and inaction and seemingly not caring about the urgency of getting a K-through-12 budget done on time.”

There are no consequences to lawmakers for missing the July deadline, which was enacted by the Legislature after a 2007 deadlock between Governor Jennifer Granholm (D) and a politically divided Legislature led to a brief partial government shutdown. The state’s fiscal year begins in three months on October 1, when the Michigan Constitution requires a balanced budget to be signed.
Tags
Education K-12K-12 fundingeducation budgetMPRN Share
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Related Content