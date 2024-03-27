EPA Clean Up of Belanger Park Begins in April

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will start work in April to clean up contaminated soil in Belanger Park.

The 9.5 acre park is located on the banks of the Detroit River in River Rouge.

Last fall, soil sampling revealed elevated levels of lead and cadmium in grassy areas of the park. Those areas have been fenced off until a cleanup takes place.

The EPA will remove between one to two feet of soil containing elevated levels of lead and cadmium in affected area. It will be replaced with clean soil and vegetation.

Soil removed from the site will be sent to a regulated waste facility.

The boat launch and fishing pier will remain open for public use.

There will be increased truck traffic in the area until further notice and the public should obey all posted signage surrounding the construction area.

Work is expected to continue until mid-June.

