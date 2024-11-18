Regulators plan meeting for update on proposed Palisades nuclear plant restart

Residents will get an update this week on emergency management plans for a possible nuclear plant restarting in Southwest Michigan.

The Palisades nuclear plant stopped operating in 2022, but its owner is seeking a permit to restart the plant. If it reopens, it would be the first shuttered nuclear plant to ever reopen in the U.S.

The federal government is supporting the restart with a $1.5 billion loan. But at a public meeting over the summer, residents raised concerns about the safety of the restart plan.

On Wednesday evening, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold another public meeting. It says at that meeting, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will also give an update on emergency management plans for the site.