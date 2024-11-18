© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Regulators plan meeting for update on proposed Palisades nuclear plant restart

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published November 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
On the right, a white sign with black letters reads Holtec International - Palisades Power Plant, while a road on the left leads up the hill past trees with no leaves. The entrance to the now shuttered nuclear plant in Covert Township, Michigan.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
The Palisades nuclear plant in Covert Township officially stopped operating in 2022. Now, with the help of a $1.5 billion loan from the federal government, the facility could be the first shuttered nuclear plant in the nation to be brought back online.

Residents will get an update this week on emergency management plans for a possible nuclear plant restarting in Southwest Michigan.

The Palisades nuclear plant stopped operating in 2022, but its owner is seeking a permit to restart the plant. If it reopens, it would be the first shuttered nuclear plant to ever reopen in the U.S.

The federal government is supporting the restart with a $1.5 billion loan. But at a public meeting over the summer, residents raised concerns about the safety of the restart plan.

On Wednesday evening, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will hold another public meeting. It says at that meeting, officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will also give an update on emergency management plans for the site.

The meeting will be at Lake Michigan College in Benton Harbor at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It can also be streamed online. A link to the stream is available on the meeting page here.
Palisades Nuclear Plant
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
