Last USACE Line 5 tunnel proposal public meeting tonight

Tonight is the second and last virtual public meeting on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Impact Statement on Enbridge’s proposed tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac to hold Line 5.

President Donald Trump ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to fast-track the tunnel proposal under his declared “energy emergency.” The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) draft by the Corps has been criticized as ignoring all the impacts that tunneling under the Straits of Mackinac could cause. It limited the impacts to the environmental damage to where the tunnel begins and ends.

The Corps has also been criticized for not including the climate change effects of the fossil fuels piped through Line 5 to refineries and other users of the oil and natural gas liquids.

Tonight’s virtual meeting is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on the web at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83177558568 or via audio: +1 301 715 8592

Written comments (post marked by June 30, 2025) mailed to:

Line 5 Tunnel EIS

6501 Shady Grove Road, P.O. Box 10178

Gaithersburg, MD 20898

In its notice, the Corps said:

All submitted comments are included in the Detroit District’s administrative record, analyzed, and considered in the preparation of the Final EIS and other parts of the District’s review, as applicable.

“Even when operating under emergency procedures, the Detroit District remains committed to following the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) process,” added Lieutenant Colonel Wallace Bandeff.

