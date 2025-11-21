EGLE announces grants to improve water quality by reducing nonpoint source pollutants

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said Thursday that it's awarding $2.9 million in grants for projects to prevent, reduce, or eliminate polluted runoff and other nonpoint sources of pollution.

Nonpoint source pollution is caused when rain, snowmelt, or wind carry pollutants into lakes, streams or wetlands.

The grants are funded through the Renew Michigan Fund and Section 319 of the Federal Clean Water Act.

EGLE said the projects getting grant money are in five areas:

The Thornapple River watershed, where work aims to address high levels of bacteria from human sources;

The Grand Traverse Bay watershed, to restore a stream crossed by railroad tracks to proper dimensions and improve the stream's health and function;

The Ottawa-Stony North and Munuscong River watersheds, to implement best livestock practices to stop E. Coli impairments;

About 300 acres in the Grand River Watershed and 552 acres in the Manistee River Watershed, to protect them using permanent conservation easements. (Those are voluntary agreements allowing individuals or groups to limit development on their property for conservation purposes); and

Inland waterways, to develop a stewardship guide to educate residents and recreational users about managing invasive species, protecting shorelines, and reducing nutrient runoffs.

