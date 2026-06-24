Invasive Elm Zigzag Sawfly confirmed in Michigan

The Invasive Elm Zigzag Sawfly was confirmed in Michigan for the first time on June 12 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through genetic verification methods at the Smithsonian.

The species was confirmed in Fort Gratiot in St. Clair County after an arborist submitted a report through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network online reporting tool.

The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is an invasive species that defoliates elm trees by eating zigzag patterns into their leaves. An adult sawfly looks like a small wasp, with a shiny black body and pale yellow legs and has the ability to fly.

Rob Miller, invasive species prevention and response specialist with Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the species can spread far and fast.

“They can move pretty quickly,” he said. “The adults can travel long distances. Research has shown that they can travel anywhere from 28 to 56 miles.”

The species is native to Asia but has been present in Europe since 2003. In 2020, it made its way to Canada, then into 17 states over the next couple of years. Now, it has moved into Michigan, he said.

The Elm Zigzag Sawfly only feeds on the leaves of elm trees. Healthy elm trees easily re-foliate, making the threat level of these sawflies low for Michigan’s forests. Homeowners can contact licensed arborists to evaluate and help treat their infested elm trees, Miller said.

The sawfly is easily identifiable as larvae, presenting as a light green color. Other identifiable features include a dark brown or black band on the back of their head and pea shaped markings above their second and third pairs of legs, he said.

While the zigzag feeding patterns may be the most obvious sign that damage can be attributed to these sawflies, once they inhabit an elm for long enough, more of the leaves are eaten, erasing that evidence, Miller said.

“Elms can handle that, they can handle defoliation pretty well actually because they will just set a second flush of foliage in midsummer,” Miller said. “They rarely sustain any serious long-term injury.”