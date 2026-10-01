NRDC: Trump administration's fuel economy rollback is "get out of jail free" card for automakers

Environmental groups are lambasting the Trump administration's decision this week to issue a final rule that dramatically rolls back the Biden administraiton's fuel economy standards.

Atid Kimelman is with the Natural Resources Defense Council. He says the Trump administration set a fleetwide average standard by the year 2031 of just under 35 miles per gallon — which is below what automakers are already achieving today.

Kimelman called it, "basically a get out of jail free" card for U.S. car companies.

"Fuel economy standards are supposed to improve fuel economy over time," he said. "For Americans facing prolonged high prices at the pump, the administration has made the stunning move to basically force them to pay more."

Kimelman said there's not a great deal that can be done until there is a new administration to roll back the damage, but he hopes Congress holds hearings on the reasoning behind the decision after the midterm election.

"I think that kind of oversight is something that the next (post midterm) Congress could do."

Government officials acknowledged the newly adopted fuel economy standard will cost new vehicle owners about $1600 in additional fuel costs - but said it will save them about $1,300 on the purchase price of a new vehicle.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration also eliminated the U.S. EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from cars. The administration said that authority was intended to take choice away from American consumers and force them to buy electric vehicles.

Environmental groups say the government's actions will hurt the economy, the environment, and people's pocketbooks.