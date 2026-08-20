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Michigan confirms state's first human case of EEE since 2021

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
Doug Tribou
Published August 20, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT
A close-up of a mosquito biting a hand.
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Eastern equine encephalitis is spread to humans when an infected mosquito bites a person. On Wednesday, Michigan confirmed the state's first human case of EEE since 2021.

A potentially deadly case of a mosquito-borne illness has turned up in Michigan.

A Roscommon County resident has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis. It’s the first human case of EEE in Michigan since 2021.

The virus is spread to people when they're bitten by an infected mosquito. Only a few human cases are reported each year in the United States, but the cases can be serious. EEE has a 30% fatality rate for infected humans, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

People who become ill with EEE may experience fever, headache, chills and nausea. In some cases, symptoms may progress to inflammation of the brain, signaled by disorientation, seizures, and coma.

To avoid EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses, state health officials are offering a number of tips:

  • Use insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol and 2-undecanone.
  • Do not use insect repellent on children under 2 months old. Instead, dress the child in clothing that covers arms and legs. Also, cover cribs, strollers, and baby carriers with mosquito netting.
  • Wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants, and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.
  • Make sure screens on doors and windows are tight-fitting. Repair or replace damaged screens.
  • Once a week eliminate standing water that can support mosquito breeding near your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, and old tires.

Multiple state departments and local health departments already monitor for signs of EEE in humans, mosquitos, domestic animals, and wildlife. However, MDHHS reports additional mosquito trapping and testing is being done in Roscommon County to establish the level of risk in that area.
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Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Doug Tribou
Doug Tribou joined the Michigan Public staff as the host of Morning Edition in 2016. Doug first moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
See stories by Doug Tribou
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