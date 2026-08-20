Michigan confirms state's first human case of EEE since 2021

A potentially deadly case of a mosquito-borne illness has turned up in Michigan.

A Roscommon County resident has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis. It’s the first human case of EEE in Michigan since 2021.

The virus is spread to people when they're bitten by an infected mosquito. Only a few human cases are reported each year in the United States, but the cases can be serious. EEE has a 30% fatality rate for infected humans, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

People who become ill with EEE may experience fever, headache, chills and nausea. In some cases, symptoms may progress to inflammation of the brain, signaled by disorientation, seizures, and coma.

To avoid EEE and other mosquito-borne illnesses, state health officials are offering a number of tips:



Use insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol and 2-undecanone.



Do not use insect repellent on children under 2 months old. Instead, dress the child in clothing that covers arms and legs. Also, cover cribs, strollers, and baby carriers with mosquito netting.



Wear shoes and socks, light-colored long pants, and long-sleeved shirts when outdoors.



Make sure screens on doors and windows are tight-fitting. Repair or replace damaged screens.



Once a week eliminate standing water that can support mosquito breeding near your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, and old tires.

Multiple state departments and local health departments already monitor for signs of EEE in humans, mosquitos, domestic animals, and wildlife. However, MDHHS reports additional mosquito trapping and testing is being done in Roscommon County to establish the level of risk in that area.