Michigan’s free pre-K program receives record number of applications

Applications for Michigan's Great Start Readiness Program, which offers free preschool for eligible 4-year-olds, have reached a record high.

About 53,000 children have applied as of July, a 16% increase from the same time last year, according to the state Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential.

The program has removed income restrictions in recent years. It is funded through the state budget, and the state estimates it saves a typical family $14,000 annually in child care costs.

The program is hosted in local public schools, public school academies, and community-based childcare centers. Families can choose from half-day and full-day options, with four- or five-day weeks available. In some areas, free transportation is offered.

JoAnne Elkin is an early literacy and early childhood consultant at Macomb Intermediate School District. At a press conference Tuesday, she said sees the benefits of well funded early learning every day.

"When children have a strong start and access to high quality early learning, they are positioned to reach their full potential throughout their educational journey," Elkin said.

Michigan has provided publicly-funded pre-K options since the 1980s, but now they've opened to all families regardless of income for the 2024-2025 school year.

Jordan Ewert, a Wayne County parent whose son will attend a free Pre-K program in the fall, said the program eases financial pressure on his family.

"The free program allows me to focus on paying back my student loans," Ewert said. "His mom and I both work full time, so knowing that he's improving his social and academic skills while we're working is really important to us."