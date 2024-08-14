© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

For the first time this election, new polling shows voters trust Harris over Trump on the economy

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published August 14, 2024 at 3:00 PM EDT
black and white image of a stock market graph with text "Poll: Voters trust Harris over Trump on the economy"
max_776
/
Adobe Stock 257957753

New polling from the Financial Times/the University of Michigan Ross School of Business shows for the first time this election cycle voters trust Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the economy more than former President Donald Trump. As the Financial Times notes, it “marks a sharp change in voter sentiment following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the White House race.”

As FT explains, this “is the first monthly poll to show the Democratic presidential candidate leading Trump on the economy since it began tracking voter sentiment on the issue nearly a year ago. Forty-two per cent of voters said they trusted Harris more to handle the economy, compared to 41 per cent who said they put their faith in Trump.”

It’s Just Politics co-hosts Rick Pluta and Zoe Clark spoke with Ross School of Business professor Erik Gordon about the new data and what it means for the 2024 presidential election.

Tags
It's Just Politics Election 2024It's Just Politics
