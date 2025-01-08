© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Michigan’s 103rd Legislative session opens with calls for bipartisanship. Will it happen?

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:25 PM EST
New and returning lawmakers of the Michigan House were sworn-in today at the state Capitol, marking the beginning of Michigan’s new 103rd Legislature. The state Senate remains under Democratic control but the state House is now being run by Republicans. On this week’s It’s Just Politics: what to expect when you’re expecting divided government in Lansing. Hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Michigan Public Radio Network’s capitol reporter Colin Jackson and Bridge Michigan’s political reporter Lauren Gibbons.

It's Just Politics state capitollansingIt's Just Politics
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
