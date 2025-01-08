Michigan’s 103rd Legislative session opens with calls for bipartisanship. Will it happen?

New and returning lawmakers of the Michigan House were sworn-in today at the state Capitol, marking the beginning of Michigan’s new 103rd Legislature. The state Senate remains under Democratic control but the state House is now being run by Republicans. On this week’s It’s Just Politics : what to expect when you’re expecting divided government in Lansing. Hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Michigan Public Radio Network’s capitol reporter Colin Jackson and Bridge Michigan’s political reporter Lauren Gibbons.

