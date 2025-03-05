Michigan’s Congressional delegation reacts to Trump Address: “One of the worst I’ve ever seen.”

President Donald Trump delivered the first address of his second term to a Joint Session of Congress on Wednesday night. On today’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta talk with two members of Michigan’s Congressional Delegation from both sides of the aisle about what they heard in the 100-minute speech and the Democratic response delivered by Michigan’s freshman U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin.

Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell: “I have been to a significant number of State of the Union or joint addresses over my lifetime, and the one last night probably for me was one of the worst I've ever seen.” And Republican Congressman Tom Barrett: I'm looking forward to hopefully moving the country forward in the best way we can and working with everyone in that effort. But it would have been nice to have a little bit of camaraderie… with our colleagues last night.”