As partial gov’t shutdown looms in Lansing, voters may hold everyone accountable

With budget negotiations in Lansing going down to the wire and a partial state government shutdown looming, voters might soon get a real-life lesson on how much their lives interact with state government. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers have one week to negotiate a budget. If a deal is not reached, everything from liquor sales to human services could be affected beginning October 1.

What do voters think about the stalemate in Lansing? And who will they blame if there’s a shutdown? Pollster Richard Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group, joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta on this week’s It’s Just Politics with the answers.

7 days to state government shutdown with no deal, no plans

Whitmer reemerges on budget with less than 2 weeks before partial gov’t shutdown

How a state budget shutdown could affect the already shaky MI economy

