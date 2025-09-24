© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

As partial gov’t shutdown looms in Lansing, voters may hold everyone accountable

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
With budget negotiations in Lansing going down to the wire and a partial state government shutdown looming, voters might soon get a real-life lesson on how much their lives interact with state government. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers have one week to negotiate a budget. If a deal is not reached, everything from liquor sales to human services could be affected beginning October 1.

What do voters think about the stalemate in Lansing? And who will they blame if there’s a shutdown? Pollster Richard Czuba, founder of Glengariff Group, joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta on this week’s It’s Just Politics with the answers.

Get caught up:

7 days to state government shutdown with no deal, no plans

Whitmer reemerges on budget with less than 2 weeks before partial gov’t shutdown

How a state budget shutdown could affect the already shaky MI economy

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
