Whitmer reemerges on budget with less than 2 weeks before partial gov’t shutdownv

A question, quietly asked around Lansing over the past few months, has been: where is Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the midst of budget negotiations.

On Tuesday, with two weeks before a possible partial state government shutdown, the governor seemingly reemerged with a speech at the State Capitol . Its focus was the economic impact on Michigan of federal tariff policy and, more to the point, that not having a state budget deal is only making things worse. “We can still do this on time,” she said. “The clock is ticking.”

The clock is ticking toward the October 1 deadline, which is the start of the new state fiscal year. (Schools, public universities and many local governments are already well into their fiscal years, which began July 1, with no idea what to expect in state financial support.)

After months of near-weekly press conferences by Republican House Speaker Matt Hall that drove the public budget narrative in the absence of Whitmer, the governor became part of the news cycle again this week with her urging that a deal needs to get done.

Arguably, the appearance was more performative than substantial. It was widely seen as a reconnection with core constituencies like state employee unions, human services advocates and legislative Democrats who’ve felt out in the cold as the Governor’s made nice with GOP Speaker Matt Hall.

Sure, the speech was billed as an address about the economy and the impact of Trump’s tariffs, but Whitmer also used the opportunity to re-align herself with fellow-Democratic Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks.

There has been speculation at the Capitol that the two Democratic leaders have not been aligned on the budget (particularly on road funding) and Hall has been taking advantage of that.

But Whitmer reminded the audience that she and Brinks have passed on-time, balanced budgets before and that they can do it again. “It takes 56 votes in the House, 20 votes in the Senate, and one governor’s signature for a bill to become law. I know Leader Brinks is available. My team and I are ready to go.”

Brinks stayed after Whitmer’s speech and told reporters: “There always has been alignment on our core issues and core concerns that may not always have been communicated clearly by all parties, but we certainly share the desire to retain essential services that government provides.” (Whitmer did not take media questions.)

But there is still a lot that needs to happen to avert a shutdown.

In fact, some people think it is actually too late to avoid a shutdown and its consequences. State employee unions, for example, are complaining the deadline to issue layoff notices has already passed and they haven’t gotten word on the government’s emergency planning.

Meantime, where’s Matt Hall in this now? For a second week in a row the Republican leader did not hold his usual weekly press conference.

Could the silence mean a deal is getting close?

In budget standoff developments, what we’re not seeing may matter more than what’s been in the public arena.

Word is that productive conversations are taking place at the senior staff level. The Senate has added another session day on Monday with possibly more to come to make enough time for voting.

There may be a developing sense that a shutdown, especially a prolonged one, has more downside risk for all involved than political opportunity. Especially when it’s juxtaposed against Washington, D.C., where partisan dysfunction in the standoff on the national budget is on full display.

____________________

_______________________

_______________________

What we’re talking about at the dinner table

Harris on Whitmer support: In advance of the release of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ new book on her 2024 presidential campaign , the governor’s slow response to endorse Harris after Biden dropped out of the race is making some news. In a preview of the book, Politico reports , Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and “then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, [Harris] writes, were quick to line up behind her as she made calls to amass support for the party’s nomination… But others, such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, were more reticent, according to Harris. Whitmer, she wrote, signaled support but said she needed to “let the dust settle’ before making a public statement.” The book, 107 Days, hits shelves Tuesday.

GOP to Mackinac: Republicans from across Michigan are heading to Mackinac Island this week for the biennial Republican Leadership Conference at the Grand Hotel. In a message, the new Chair of the Michigan Republican Party (and current GOP state Senator) Jim Runstead notes, “for the past 70 years, the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference has showcased Michigan’s Republican leaders as well as national speakers who both educate and inspire attendees who share their conservative values.” But, Republican commentator Dennis Lennox isn’t so sure. “In the past, the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference was the state GOP’s version of the Iowa State Fair — a proving ground for would-be presidents and national party leaders. Reporters flocked to the island to measure Michigan’s role in Republican politics,” Lennox writes in a Detroit News opinion piece . “This year’s Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference is a far cry from what it once was. Gone are the days when presidential candidates made their case before a who’s who of donors, party leaders and activists. What remains is a hollow shell that exposes the party’s weakness, even after President Donald Trump won in 2024 and Republicans reclaimed the state House. No marquee names. No national buzz. No after-dinner keynotes in the Grand Hotel’s storied main dining room because the Michigan Republican Party couldn’t pull off a buyout of the 138-year-old landmark hotel. (As of this writing, rooms for Saturday night were still available.)” Ouch. The Michigan Public Radio Network’s Colin Jackson is headed to the Island as we type and will be reporting all weekend on the event.

A little revenge: FAFO was Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks’ comment after an embarrassing brouhaha back in 2023. The Senate Republican minority took advantage of a lull in activity while the Democrats were in a closed-door caucus to take the gavel and adjourn for the day. This week, Democrats changed the rules to eliminate the Republican second assistant president pro tempore position, which was held by state Senator Joe Bellino. That means there won’t be a Republican with the power to step up to the podium to handle procedural business if Democrats are absent. A new position was created on the Democratic side of the aisle which went to Senator John Cherry. Needless to say, it was on a party-line vote.

Rick Pluta & Zoe Clark

Co-hosts, It’s Just Politics

________________________

IJP ON THE ROAD:

