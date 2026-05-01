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On Hand

Is Michigan’s 10-cent bottle deposit worth it?

By Ronia Cabansag
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
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A large, square bin is filled to the brim with crushed beverage bottles. There's a rainbow of colorful labels - Dr. Pepper, Pepsi, Sprite, and others. The bin sits on a large conveyor belt, presumably heading to the next step of the sorting process.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Public
A plastic bin full of crushed bottles makes its way through a Schupan and Sons sorting facilty in Wixom, Michigan. This is the container where bottles are sorted after entering a reverse vending machine.

Michigan was the first in the country to pass a bottle bill with a 10-cent deposit. It’s a system so legendary that it inspired an episode of Seinfeld.

But it’s been five decades since the bill was first voted on, and that 10-cent return doesn’t carry as much value as it once did. Adjusted for inflation, 10 cents in 1976 is worth about 59 cents today.

So is it still worth it for shoppers to bring their eligible bottles and cans back to the store? And does it make sense for Michigan to maintain a separate return system when curbside and community programs are already recycling?

In this episode of On Hand, we sort through the pros and cons of Michigan’s bottle return system:

Bottle Bill pro-con list EMBEDED by Stateside

GUESTS:

  • Susan Collins, president of the Container Recycling Institute
  • Shelie Miller, Jonathan W. Bulkley Collegiate Professor of Sustainable Systems at the University of Michigan; co-director, Center for Sustainable Systems

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

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On Hand recyclingEnvironmentbottle billMichigan bottle billbottle and can depositsingle stream recycling
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
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