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On Hand

Your Stories: A Two Hearted Ale tale

By Laura Weber Davis
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM EDT
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Bell's Two Hearted Ale
Laura Weber Davis
Bell's Two Hearted Ale

Rory McHarg was so intrigued by the trout label on Bell's Two Hearted Ale he tracked down the artist and made a documentary about him. The film is screening in Traverse City May 1-2, 2026.

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Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
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