Your Stories: A Two Hearted Ale tale

Rory McHarg was so intrigued by the trout label on Bell's Two Hearted Ale he tracked down the artist and made a documentary about him. The film is screening in Traverse City May 1-2, 2026.

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Rory McHarg, filmmaker, A Two Hearted Tale

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