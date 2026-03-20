What made Michigan a craft beer powerhouse?

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Michigan consistently ranks in the top tier of good craft beer states. The Beer Connoisseur puts Michigan at No. 3, behind only Oregon and California. That's because of the high concentration of breweries (there are about 400 here) and the billions of dollars of estimated economic impact on the state. It's also just about the great quality of our many craft beers.

So, what gives? Why is it this way?

Well, it's probably a variety of factors, according to the experts and historians we interviewed for this episode of the podcast. Here's a quick fact sheet to explain Michigan's craft beer powerhouse status:



Beer has been big here for a long time, with German immigrants bringing lagers to Michigan in the mid 1800s.



Stroh's Brewery Company weathered Prohibition in the U.S. and became a major player in the commercial beer industry.



Larry Bell (founder of Bell's Brewery) was experimenting early in the craft beer movement in the 1980s, brewing beers at his house in Kalamazoo as a young man.



Bell's Brewery became an early favorite among craft beer enthusiasts with the critically acclaimed Two Hearted Ale.



Founders Brewing Co. became one of the largest and most popular craft breweries in the state, creating a culture of craft beer enjoyment in Grand Rapids.



The state's agricultural and manufacturing sectors make innovation, production, and distribution within the industry easy and seamless.



State laws have been amended several times to encourage innovation and growth within the craft beer community here.

Now take the Michigan Beer Quiz to find out how well you know beer in our state.

If you want to study before the test, scroll up to listen to today's episode of On Hand first! We talk with a “bar–cheologist,” plus Larry Bell himself.

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