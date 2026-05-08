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On Hand

Your Stories: The pop can economy at CMU

By Ronia Cabansag
Published May 8, 2026 at 5:54 PM EDT
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An overhead view of a paper bag full of empty cans and bottles, ready to be returned to the store.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Public
An overhead view of a paper bag full of empty cans and bottles, ready to be returned to the store.

We recently weighed the costs and benefits of Michigan's bottle bill. Today, a listener shares just how much the 10-cent bottle deposit meant to Central Michigan University students in the 70s.

GUESTS:

  • Andrea Haupt, listener
  • Michael Lehnert, listener

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

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On Hand central michigan universityMichigan bottle billrecycling
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
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