Your Stories: The pop can economy at CMU
We recently weighed the costs and benefits of Michigan's bottle bill. Today, a listener shares just how much the 10-cent bottle deposit meant to Central Michigan University students in the 70s.
GUESTS:
- Andrea Haupt, listener
- Michael Lehnert, listener
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