Your Stories: The pop can economy at CMU

We recently weighed the costs and benefits of Michigan's bottle bill. Today, a listener shares just how much the 10-cent bottle deposit meant to Central Michigan University students in the 70s.

GUESTS:



Andrea Haupt , listener

, listener Michael Lehnert, listener



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