Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan's 2024 primary results

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

Early voting had been going on for a while, but Michigan had our in-person primary elections on Tuesday. And to no surprise, the winners were Joe Biden and Donald Trump. 

However, there’s always a lot to think about as we get breakdowns of who voters supported, and where in Michigan they turned out. On this episode we talked about the Michigan primaries and about what we can learn from the numbers. 

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Colin Jackson, reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

Stateside Election 2024primary resultsprimary electionJoe BidenDonald Trump Jr.votingvote
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
