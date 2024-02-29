Stateside Podcast: Michigan's 2024 primary results

Early voting had been going on for a while, but Michigan had our in-person primary elections on Tuesday. And to no surprise, the winners were Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

However, there’s always a lot to think about as we get breakdowns of who voters supported, and where in Michigan they turned out. On this episode we talked about the Michigan primaries and about what we can learn from the numbers.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Colin Jackson , reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network

, reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network Rick Pluta, senior capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network



