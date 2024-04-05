© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside Podcast: Shaping policy that respects natural resources

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

Michigan’s Natural Resource Commission is charged with regulating fishing, hunting, and trapping for the state. One of the newest members is the first Anishinaabe woman to serve in the role. 

Robin Michigiizhigookwe Clark was appointed to the Commission by Governor Whitmer last December. Clark joined the Stateside podcast to talk about about her approach to conservation as well as tribal and state policies.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Robin Michigiizhigookwe Clark, Michigan National Resources Commission appointee and Natural Resources Division Director for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians

Stateside Michigan Natural Resources Commissionconservationwhitefishinvasive species
