Stateside Podcast: MI to Stop Collecting Abortion Stats

On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to unanimously reject abortion rights opponents groups' efforts to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, we discussed a lesser known provision of Michigan's abortion rights law that's taking affect this year. Bridge Michigan health reporter Robin Erb talked to us about the end of Michigan's efforts to collect detailed abortion data. Erb explained why that data —and future lack thereof— matters to opponents and supporters of abortion care in Michigan. You can find more of Robin's reporting on the issue here.

