Stateside

Stateside Podcast: MI to Stop Collecting Abortion Stats

By Aaron Bush,
April Van Buren
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Michigan officials will no longer keep track of abortion care procedures.

On the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to unanimously reject abortion rights opponents groups' efforts to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, we discussed a lesser known provision of Michigan's abortion rights law that's taking affect this year. Bridge Michigan health reporter Robin Erb talked to us about the end of Michigan's efforts to collect detailed abortion data. Erb explained why that data —and future lack thereof— matters to opponents and supporters of abortion care in Michigan. You can find more of Robin's reporting on the issue here.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Stateside abortionAbortion Rights in MichiganU.S. Supreme Court
Aaron Bush
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
