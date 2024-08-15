© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan's women leaders offer lessons for Harris campaign

By Zena Issa,
April Van Buren
Published August 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Gretchen Governor Whitmer stands at a podium in a red blazer.
MICHIGAN.GOV
With three women in the state's top offices, Michigan holds lessons in what makes the difference for women politicians running for office.

Michigan is at the center of a lot of national political discussions right now. As a swing state that went for Donald Trump in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, our state’s electors are a prize both parties hope to claim. For Vice President Kamala Harris, the state’s recent political history might hold some valuable lessons on winning as a woman.

It was big news when, in 2018, voters elected female candidates to three of the state’s top offices: Gretchen Whitmer as governor; Dana Nessel as state attorney general, and Jocelyn Benson as secretary of state.

BBC reporter Madeline Halpert has been thinking about Michigan’s history with women candidates for higher office, and whether there’s something to be learned about the presidential contest by looking at our own state's leadership.

Halpert talked to Stateside about how Michigan's leaders have navigated the challenges women candidates face, from superficial criticisms to navigating reproductive rights.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Madeline Halpert, North America correspondent for the BBC

