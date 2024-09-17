© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Tonya Mosely on chronicling a family mystery

By Ronia Cabansag,
Yesenia Zamora
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
"She Has A Name" cover art courtesy of Tonya Mosely
Tonya Mosely and Antonio Wiley open up about their experience with trauma, grief, joy, and mending family ties as they unravel their shared family history in She Has A Name.

For 33 years, the story of Anita Wiley's disappearance was unresolved. Now, Antonio Wiley, and Anita's sister, Tonya Mosley, have a produced a podcast about Anita's story called She Has a Name. The series chronicles the realties of the drug epidemic in Detroit in the 1980s, Wiley's and Mosely's experiences with trauma and grief, and the reconstruction of family bonds.

We revisit Stateside's conversation with Mosely and Wiley on today's podcast. Find the original episode below:

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air; founder of TMI Productions
  • Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Yesenia Zamora
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
