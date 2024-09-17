Stateside Podcast: Tonya Mosely on chronicling a family mystery

For 33 years, the story of Anita Wiley's disappearance was unresolved. Now, Antonio Wiley, and Anita's sister, Tonya Mosley, have a produced a podcast about Anita's story called She Has a Name. The series chronicles the realties of the drug epidemic in Detroit in the 1980s, Wiley's and Mosely's experiences with trauma and grief, and the reconstruction of family bonds.

We revisit Stateside's conversation with Mosely and Wiley on today's podcast. Find the original episode below:

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Tonya Mosley , Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air ; founder of TMI Productions

, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of ; founder of TMI Productions Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name

