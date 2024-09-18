© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan Central Station's original glory days

By Ronia Cabansag,
Rachel Ishikawa
Published September 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
A historic photo of Michigan Central Station.
Courtesy of the Detroit Historical Society

Michigan Central Station once represented an era of industry and opportunity in Detroit, and served as a point of convergence for folks coming from all walks of life.

Jamon Jordan, official historian for the city, joined Stateside to talk about what makes the renovation and reopening of the station building, now called Michigan Central, so meaningful.

Hear April Baer's full conversation with Jordan on today's podcast. Find Stateside's coverage of Michigan Central's grand opening below:

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Jamon Jordan, founder and operator of The Black Scroll Network, City of Detroit historian, and professor at the University of Michigan
Stateside DetroitDetroit historyMichigan Central depottrains
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
