Stateside Podcast: Outreach to Latino voters in Michigan

There is a prominent presence of Latino voters in the state of Michigan from communities in Southwest Detroit to Grand Rapids. With the election just starting, these Latino voters are making up their minds about which presidential candidate to vote for. However, many of these voters are finding that neither presidential candidate is discussing their community’s most pressing issues and interests.

“That's the bread and butter issues, the economic issues that, you know, the things that impact their their day to day affordable health care, the economy, housing, the education of our children and our future leaders are all things that are front and center as we're having conversations with voters.”

We got the chance to talk with the Executive Director of MI Poder, Cindy Gamboa, a non-profit non-partisan social welfare and civic engagement organization serving Michigan’s Latinx population. Latino voters are proving to be an important force for both Democratic and Republican candidates in this election. However, top candidates in both parties have had very little to say directly to Latino voters this election cycle.

“A lot of our community members are actively listening, trying to figure out what is this going to mean for myself or my community. And sometimes they might be a little disillusioned when we feel like there isn't much being said about our community. A lot of the speeches are really trying to stay a little bit more moderate are, you know, the immigration issue hasn't been touched at all.”

Cindy Gamboa, Executive Director of MI Poder