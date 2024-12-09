© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: GR police officer in Lyoya shooting death to stand trial

By Michelle Jokisch Polo,
Laura Weber DavisYesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A group of protesters stand in front of a building whose sign reads "State of Michigan"
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Radio
Protestors call for justice for Patrick Lyoya outside the State of Michigan building in downtown Grand Rapids, where the Michigan Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Wednesday in the case of the officer charged with murdering Lyoya.

It has been more than two years since the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer named Christopher Schurr. He's been charged with second-degree murder. However, the former officer still hasn't faced trial.

Earlier this month, the Michigan Supreme Court denied Schurr's appeal of the charges against him. That clears the way for a trial.

Schurr killed Lyoya on April 4, 2022, after a traffic stop and a physical struggle. Schurr says Lyoya tried to get control of his taser. Video of the shooting shows Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot him in the back of the head.

A lot of the officer-involved shootings that we see, the reason they don't get charged is because the person is somehow threatening the officer or pointing a weapon or pointing what appears to be a weapon at an officer,said Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter for Michigan Public. That might be different in this case, in which prosecutors say self defense was not a valid reason for Schurr's shooting of Lyoya. "The question in a murder charge is whether he was justified in doing so," Dwyer said.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter at Michigan Public
Grand Rapids murder trial Patrick Lyoya police shooting
Michelle Jokisch Polo
Michelle Jokisch Polo is a producer for Stateside. She joins us from WKAR in Lansing, where she reported in both English and Spanish on a range of topics, including politics, healthcare access and criminal justice.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
