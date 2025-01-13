© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Storytelling from Detroit Story Fest

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published January 13, 2025 at 1:49 PM EST
Lester Graham
Michigan Radio

If you love "The Moth" you'll want to listen to this hour of storytelling from Detroit's Story Fest, recorded at the Detroit Film Theater last Fall. Thanks to StoryFest producers and organizers - Tay Glass, McArdle Hankin, and Ellison Libiran - of Back Pocket Media.

STORYTELLERS (in order):
Laura Weber Davis
Bryce Huffman
Samuel L. Jackson with "The Pelican"
Shannon Cason
Dame Wilburn

Stateside Detroitshort storiescommunity
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
