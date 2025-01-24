Stateside Podcast: Laken Riley vote poses early test for MI Dems

The Laken Riley Act recently passed through Congress and is headed to President Donald Trump's desk.

Crafted just a few weeks after the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley, it puts new restrictions on immigrants without legal status who are convicted of nonviolent theft crimes. Under the Act, anyone arrested for such crimes who cannot prove their legal status at once must be sent for federal detention without possibility of release — even if they have not been convicted.

The crimes defined by the bill include non-violent theft offenses, like larceny and shoplifting. Michigan Public's Michelle Jokisch Polo has been following what this means.

"So under current law, folks can absolutely face deportation for these types of crimes," Jokisch Polo said. "But the Laken Riley Act would make it so that immigrants can't get a release or get a bond under any circumstance, even when they have a good defense to their deportation, that they could pursue in immigration court."

Those who support the bill, like Michigan Representative Tom Barrett, cite the safety of Americans as the reason for their agreement.

"If people are not in the country under legal status, under the permission of the U.S., and they should not expect to be able to commit crimes while they’re here and not be subject to deportation," Barrett said.

Others, like United States Representative Hillary Scholten, cited the story of Ruby Garcia, a young woman from West Michigan who lost her life to domestic violence at the hands of someone who was here in the US. without legal status.

While this isn't the first time politicians have used Ruby Garcia's story, it's important to note that the Laken Riley Act would not affect people accused of domestic violence in federal custody.

Although it's unclear why Democrats who traditionally welcome newcomers are taking harder stances, speculation abounds.

"Many observers say part of what got Donald Trump elected was his hardline stance on immigration," Jokisch Polo said. "And some of these Democrats have constituents who are conservative, and they may believe or align themselves with what Trump is saying. So some say their party needs to show it's not in favor of unlawful activity, no matter how much they see the bill as problematic."

As for some of the problems this may create, immigration attorneys and civil rights organizations point out this type of bill could result in more racial profiling of longtime U.S. residents.

Hear Michelle Jokisch Polo's full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

