Stateside Podcast: Charles H. Wright museum celebrates 60 years

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. In commemoration of Wright’s impact, museum curators have created a special exhibition titled, “I, Charles H. Wright” to celebrate the legacy of the museums’ founder.

Courtesy of the Charles H. Wright Museum Dr. Charles H. Wright, was an OBGYN, civil rights activist, and founder of the museum tat bears his name.

For over six decades, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History has dedicated itself to preserving and celebrating Black history and culture in Detroit. Kevin Davidson, the Director of Design and Fabrication at the museum, shared insights about the visionary behind the museum and the lasting influence of Wright’s legacy over the years.

“His father influenced his drive and entrepreneurship, because his father did a variety of different jobs to support the family,” Davidson said.

When Wright was around eight years old, he went to a grocery store in town. According to Davidson, the white owner of the store became upset with Wright, and kicked him in response. When Wright recounted the incident to his father, his father took him back to ask the store owner for an apology.

“Which is kind of risky, when you're talking about the 1930s,” Davidson said.

It was witnessing his fathers determination that inspired Wright to develop his own entrepreneurial spirit. Davidson noted that Wright would go on to graduate from Meharry Medical School in 1943, and meet his wife, Louise Lovett, soon after in Detroit.

“They started a courtship, and she went with him back to Harlem where he completed his residency, and that’s where he started his family,” Davidson said.

After completing his residency, Wright moved his family back to Detroit. Davidson shared that as a doctor, Wright had many African American patients. However, during that time, hospitals were segregated, which motivated Wright to become a civil rights activist.

African American patients were often put in hallways even when private rooms were available, Davidson said. In his efforts to desegregate hospitals, Wright collaborated with the Urban League and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in efforts to desegregate hospitals. During this time, the state was funding the creation of what is now the Detroit Medical Center (DMC).

“He challenged [segregation] with the assistance from those organizations, and was able to force the desegregation of those hospitals,” Davidson shared.

Davidson has been with the Charles H. Wright Museum for over 40 years and had the opportunity to work alongside Dr. Wright himself. According to Davidson, Dr. Wright was a humorous person, but was also focused, managing to engage in a multitude of things at once.

“His whole life really kind of focused around making sure that this museum was a success,” Davidson said.

When walking through the exhibit, visitors can gain insight into the life of the museum’s founder from his own perspective.

“The main thing was we wanted to tell his whole story, and tell it from his perspective,” Davidson explained.

