Democrats weigh how to respond to the Mueller report

Rep. Dan Kildee [D-Flint] says unity among House Democrats is threatened by divisions over whether to pursue an impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.

The House Democratic Caucus held a conference call Monday to discuss whether to pursue impeachment.

Part of Kildee’s job as Deputy Party Whip is to marshal unity among his Democratic colleagues.

“I think this is one of those moments where I think party unity may just not be a high priority,” says Kildee, “People have to make up their own minds. This is a judgment that will be measured over the long length of history.”

Democrats are trying to make President Donald Trump's conduct part of their 2020 election push, but they're struggling over whether to actually try and impeach him.

The debate is taking place from the presidential campaign trail to Congress, with some White House hopefuls saying Trump's conduct described in the Mueller report is worthy of a formal charge by the House. But even though Democratic House leaders see some of Trump's conduct as potentially impeachable, they're urging caution.

Trump and his allies insist the drama is over. Asked Monday if he's concerned about impeachment, Trump replied, "Not even a little bit."