Local governments want public hearing on Consumers Energy's plan to inject wastewater in deep wells

Local governments in West Michigan have asked the U.S. EPA to hold a public hearing on Consumers Energy's plan to inject wastewater from its last coal-burning plant deep underground.

The utility is only still operating the J.H. Campbell plant because the Trump administration ordered it to keep it open. But when it does shut down, the utility will need an alternative way to dispose of wastewater from its coal ash landfills, currently mixed with cooling water and discharged into Lake Michigan.

Consumers Energy says the wastewater, or leachate, is non-hazardous and can be safely stored about a mile underground, surrounded by a steel and cement casing.

"This technology has been used for nearly a century and has been widely approved by state and federal agencies for use in Michigan," a company spokesman said in an email.

"There are over 30 active such well permits in Michigan and about 900 in the United States, according to EGLE. Consumers Energy has two operational deep injection wells at our Zeeland generating station. The wells have been in operation since 2002. There have been no operational issues or permit violations related to the wells," Consumers continued.

But some residents remain concerned about environmental risks.

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners and Port Sheldon Township have requested the U.S. EPA to hold a hearing on the matter.

"The potential long-term implications of such a facility, involving environmental considerations, groundwater protection, and overall public confidence, warran a transparent and accessible forum for information sharing and public input," said Port Sheldon Township Supervisor Michael Sabatino in a letter to the EPA.

Editor's note: Consumers Energy is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors