Sen. Peters not sure not sure 'where the president’s coming from' on North Korea missiles

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) says he is concerned about recent North Korea missile tests, even if President Trump says he’s not.

North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and May 9, ending a pause in launches that began in late 2017.

The tests have been seen as a way for North Korea to pressure Washington to soften its stance on easing sanctions against it without actually causing the negotiations to collapse.

The president told reporters in Tokyo he is not “personally” bothered by the recent tests.

Democrat Gary Peters says he’s not sure “where the president’s coming from.”

“As a member of the Armed Service Committee, I’m very aware of the danger that they pose,” says Peters. “We need to continue to be vigilant.”

Japanese and U.S. Security officials say the tests violated U-N Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has called U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton a "war monger" and "defective human product" after he called the North's recent tests of a short-range missile a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Monday carried a statement by an unnamed spokesman of North Korea's Foreign Ministry who said that Pyongyang was rightfully exercising its rights to self-defense with the launches.