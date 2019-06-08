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Former Obama HUD secretary brings his presidential campaign to Michigan

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published June 8, 2019 at 2:36 PM EDT
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

Another Democratic presidential candidate spent a few hours this weekend shaking hands with voters in Michigan.

Julian Castro is one of nearly two dozen Democrats running to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020. Castro was the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Obama. He is also the former mayor of San Antonio.

In Flint on Saturday, he toured the city’s farmers’ market and met with residents still struggling with the lingering effects of the city’s water crisis.

Castro says he understands the needs of cities like Flint.

“I’m committed to making sure that communities like Flint prosper,” says Castro. “I’m committed to making the investments in infrastructure, job opportunities, education and health care that can ensure that they and their families can prosper in the years to come.”

Castro says to pay for all that, he wants to rollback the Trump tax cut. 

Michigan’s 2020 presidential primary is next March.

An increasing number of Democrats running for president are making campaign stops in Michigan. In recent months, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), author Marianna Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang have all appeared in Michigan.

President Trump has also made several trips to Michigan since he narrowly won the state in the 2016 presidential election. 
Tags
Politics & Government Flintjulian castroDonald TrumpElection 2020democrats
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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