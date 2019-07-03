Another Republican to challenge west Michigan Congressman Justin Amash

A scion of the Meijer family is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

Thirty-one-year-old Peter Meijer, grandson of the late retail industry titan Fred Meijer, is the latest Republican to line up to challenge maverick Congressman Justin Amash.

On Wednesday, Meijer released a 90-second online video, highlighting his service in the U.S. Army (he served in Iraq), and going after trash-talking politicians.

“We should expect more from the people who represent us,” Meijer says in the video.

Meijer also gives a broad outline of what he would hope to accomplish in Washington.

“We need to secure our borders. We need to bring our troops home from senseless wars,” says Meijer. “And we need health care to not bankrupt families and education should be within reach.”

Five-term incumbent Justin Amash has drawn a slew of challengers for the Republican nomination, after he became the only Republican to call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Amash says the president has engaged in “impeachable conduct,” referring to findings in the Mueller report.

The president responded by calling Amash "a loser."

In addition to Meijer, state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, state Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville; and former Sand Lake Village Trustee Tom Norton have announced plans to seek the Republican nomination in the 3rd Congressional District.

Several Democrats are also running against Amash in next year’s election.

You can hear Peter Meijer being interviewed on Michigan Radio’s Stateside show in 2017, where he discusses a trying to elect more military veterans to Congress.