Vice President Mike Pence campaigns in Grand Rapids

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

The event was held outside Lacks Enterprises, a car-detail company on the city’s southeast side.

Pence praised President Donald Trump for leading the automotive industry’s economic comeback in Michigan.

"Under President Trump’s leadership, I am proud to report here, in the great state of Michigan, that the automotive industry is roaring back in America,” Pence said.

Pence himself voted against the Obama administration's bailout of Chrysler and General Motors.

Pence urged supporters to vote for Republican congressional candidates.

"We need you to send Bill Huizenga, Fred Upton, John Moolenaar, Jack Bergman, Tim Wahlberg, and Peter Meijer to a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives and retire Nancy Pelosi once and for all," Pence said.



Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga announced on Twitter he wasn’t able to appear at the event because he tested positive for COVID-19.



Both the Trump and Joe Biden campaigns have pledged to focus on the state of Michigan leading up to the November election, now just under three weeks away.

This Saturday, Trump will hold a campaign rally in Muskegon, where he says he will focus on supporting law enforcement.