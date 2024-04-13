Expanded Pure Michigan campaign hopes to attract new residents

The Travel Michigan program is running an ad campaign from now through the end of July, hoping to attract new tourists and residents to the state. The move comes as state officials seek to stimulate population growth and encourage tourism in Michigan.

The four ads showcase various activities in the state. One features rock climbing and beer drinking. Another showcases Detroit’s professional soccer team, DCFC. Other ads highlight the state’s biking culture and live music scene.

The four ads are running until July 31 with the goal of attracting visitors from major markets in the South and Midwest.

“Targeting markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, throughout the Midwest and beyond, into Tampa and St. Louis,” said Nick Nerbonne, Media, Digital and Industry Relations Director for Travel Michigan.

Nerbonne said Travel Michigan was targeting “strong markets” full of people who travel over summer.

“It's perfect here in northern Michigan and throughout the state during the summer months to enjoy the beaches and all the other wonderful outdoor activities,” he said.

The campaign comes as the state government attempts to reverse a trend of slow population growth.

A Michigan Center for Data and Analytics report said the state’s population is expected to experience slow growth, and then decline to 9,906,000 by 2050. The report expects the state population to continue to shift older on average.

“Oftentimes when people relocate, it starts with a visit,” Nerbonne said. “Coming to Michigan to experience all that we have here in the state introduces people to the wonderful culture we have here: the rich history, the dynamic cities, and everything that's possible here in Michigan.”