Prosecutor asks police to keep working gun investigation involving Michigan lawmaker

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prosecutor on Friday asked police for more information in an investigation of a Republican lawmaker who was arrested after officers responded to reports of possible gunshots in the state's capital city.

John Dewane said Lansing police submitted a request for charges against Rep. Neil Friske, but he asked officers to continue the investigation.

“Our office will continue to work in coordination with law enforcement on this matter,” Dewane, the Ingham County prosecutor, said.

Friske, 62, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in an area where he owns a condominium. He was released Friday.

“Our position is Representative Friske is an innocent person and we’re going to work to establish that,” defense attorney Ed Zeineh told The Associated Press. “Substantively I have nothing to comment on. I haven't received any police reports. We are just beginning our investigation.”

Friske has a conservative voting record during his first term in the House. He represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties and portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties, all in northern Michigan.

His family operates a popular fruit orchard in Charlevoix County.