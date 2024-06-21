© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prosecutor asks police to keep working gun investigation involving Michigan lawmaker

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published June 21, 2024 at 4:45 PM EDT
Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) is being held in the Lansing city jail while the prosecutor reviews an incident that allegedly included shots being fired.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) is being held in the Lansing city jail while the prosecutor reviews an incident that allegedly included shots being fired.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan prosecutor on Friday asked police for more information in an investigation of a Republican lawmaker who was arrested after officers responded to reports of possible gunshots in the state's capital city.

John Dewane said Lansing police submitted a request for charges against Rep. Neil Friske, but he asked officers to continue the investigation.

“Our office will continue to work in coordination with law enforcement on this matter,” Dewane, the Ingham County prosecutor, said.

Friske, 62, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in an area where he owns a condominium. He was released Friday.

“Our position is Representative Friske is an innocent person and we’re going to work to establish that,” defense attorney Ed Zeineh told The Associated Press. “Substantively I have nothing to comment on. I haven't received any police reports. We are just beginning our investigation.”

Friske has a conservative voting record during his first term in the House. He represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties and portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties, all in northern Michigan.

His family operates a popular fruit orchard in Charlevoix County.
Politics & Government
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content