Police arrest Republican lawmaker amid gunshot reports in middle of night in Lansing

Michigan Public | By The Associated Press
Published June 20, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
Updated June 20, 2024 at 2:44 PM EDT
Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) speaks at a Lansing news conference on June 5, 2024.
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) speaks at a Lansing news conference on June 5, 2024.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police arrested a Republican lawmaker early Thursday while responding to reports of possible gunshots in Michigan's capital city, authorities said.

Rep. Neil Friske (R-Charlevoix) was arrested “for a felony-level offense” around 2:45 a.m., Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said.

Investigators plan to submit a report by Friday to the Ingham County prosecutor, Gulkis said.

A phone message seeking comment from Friske's office wasn't immediately returned. But a statement on his campaign's Facebook page said "Rep. Friske is always exercising his 2nd Amendment right."

“We ask everyone for prayers and to stay tuned for updates directly from this campaign or Representative Friske himself,” the statement said.

Friske, who is running for reelection, has a conservative voting record during his first term in the House. He represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties and portions of Cheboygan, Chippewa and Mackinac counties.

His family operates a popular fruit orchard in Charlevoix County.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
