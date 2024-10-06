Green Party presidential candidate says she's the option for Michigan's Arab and Muslim voters

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein urged Michigan’s Arab and Muslim voters to cast ballots for her as a rebuke to Vice President Kamala Harris during a rally in Dearborn on Sunday.

Stein told her supporters they must reject calls to get in line behind the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“The Democrats are running scared. And they should be scared,” Stein told dozens of supporters at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn. “They could fix this if they wanted. They could win back the Muslim vote. They would rather lose the election than stop the genocide.”

Stein was referring to Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas a year ago.

Speakers at Stein’s rally called on Michiganders to “punish” Harris for supporting Israeli military strikes in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Those strikes began after Hamas attacked Israel one year ago today.

Back in February. more than 100,000 peopled voted “uncommitted” in Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary as part of a protest of the Biden administration’s support of Israel.

Stein’s weekend campaign stop came a couple days after Democratic Party presidential nominee Harris campaigned in Detroit and Flint.

Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump was in Saginaw last Thursday. The former president is scheduled to be in Detroit on Thursday for a speech before the Detroit Economic Club.

