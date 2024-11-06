Detroit ballot-counting not the rumble it was four years ago

Compared to the last presidential election, things went more smoothly as Detroit counted ballots. Four years ago, would-be Republican challengers banged on the windows of a wall, demanding to be allowed in. Clerks said there were already more Republicans than Democrats on the floor.

Republican challengers also made allegations of ballot-cheating by clerks that later were proven to be false.

During the ballot-counting at Huntington Place this year, everyone was polite and things were quiet.

Lester Graham / Michigan Public Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, during an interview with a TV reporter at the Huntington Place in Detroit.

“We welcome observers. We welcome challengers. That’s why the process works. Transparency is our friend. As long as people stay within the guardrails and respect the rules of the game, that ensures that things go smoothly and that exactly what we’ve seen play out today,” said Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn.

She also credited changes in law since the last presidential election for making the ballot-counting process go more smoothly.

“Being able to process those absentee ballots has been a game-changer for Detroit and so many communities.”

The police presence this year was much more obvious both inside Huntington Place and on the streets outside.

Republicans at the count last night said another difference was that it seemed the City of Detroit’s ballot-counters were better trained. One person added that it didn’t seem the Democrat challengers were as aggressive toward them compared to the 2020 count. The Republicans and the Democrats have very different views of what happened during the disruption during that count. Everyone did agree that the 2024 count in Detroit was much more civil and quiet.