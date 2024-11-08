State House race grows very tight after previously unreported ballots added to total

Thousands of mail-in ballots in Calhoun County were not included in the total for Tuesday’s election due to a software error — enough to possibly flip the race for Michigan’s 44th House district between Republican Steve Frisbie and incumbent Democrat Jim Haadsma.

While the exact number is unknown, Clark Hill lawyer Chris Trebilcock, who represents Haadsma, said that at least 4,000 ballots went unreported.

Previously, the race had been called by the Associated Press for Frisbie, by a margin of nearly 1,400 votes.

Trebilcock added the error involved about 12 precincts in Battle Creek, with the process to correct the error still ongoing.

“Depending on the results, it could be close enough that you've got to do a full recount, but we just don't know enough, and we'll have to see.”

Despite recent developments, Frisbie said he’s unfazed.

“If you've worked on a campaign, frustration could be a minute by minute or a daily thing," Frisbie said. "You learn how to adapt and overcome, and beat that challenge and keep moving forward.”

New results for the race were posted Friday afternoon, showing Frisbie on top by just 58 votes.

Frisbie said the updated numbers represent the corrected results, including the previously missing ballots.

But Trebilcock said it is unclear where these new numbers originated, with the county’s Board of Canvassers still working to correct the results.

County Clerk Kimberly Hinkley did not respond to a request for comment.

Michael Symonds reports for WMUK through the Report for America national service program.