Help us shape 2026’s politics coverage: Take the It’s Just Politics poll

Politics & Government Inside the senate: Leader Winnie Brinks on a high-stakes year Politics in Michigan just got more interesting as Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist changes statewide races. Plus a conversation with the Michigan Senate Majority Leader on what can actually get done this year in Lansing with divided government.

What we’re talking about at the dinner table

Oh snap: By now you’ve likely heard about the finger that launched a thousand headlines . So, we’ll leave it to The Hill to tell you about Michigan-resident Pete Buttigieg’s response: Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized President Trump for flipping off a factory worker during a tour of a Ford F-150 plant in Michigan this week, but he said it was consistent with Trump’s policies toward the industry’s workforce. The worker, 40-year-old TJ Sabula, shouted at the president during his walk through the factory on Tuesday, calling him a “pedophile protector.” In response, Trump mouthed “f‑‑‑ you” twice and raised his middle finger to the worker. During a talk at the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, Buttigieg responded to a question about his views on the incident.

“President Trump did literally what I believe he’s been doing figuratively for some time, which is give autoworkers the finger,” Buttigieg said.

About that finger: A Glengariff Group poll that dropped the same day as Trump’s Detroit visit showed DJT’s popularity is underwater in Michigan. The survey commissioned by The Detroit News shows Trump is viewed favorably by only 38% of voters and unfavorably by 51%. Glengariff pollster Richard Czuba told Rick the finger-flipping moment crystalized why Trump is struggling and the challenge facing Michigan Republicans this year. Trump is essentially in the same position vis a vis the economy as then-President Joe Biden was and handling it the same way. “He stood before the people of Michigan and said, ‘Everything’s great.’ He literally did the exact same thing Joe Biden said two years ago and it was a huge mistake. But the moment that really captured my imagination and I think a lot of people’s was when he flipped off the auto worker,” Czuba said. No doubt Republican candidates will be asked to weigh in on the President’s words and actions while Democrats strive to make that single-finger salute the state bird (at least through the end of 2026).