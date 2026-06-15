Whitmer's Europe trade trip focusing on defense and security

Governor Gretchen started a week-long European trade trip in Paris to pitch Michigan’s aerospace and defense industries as an unsettled continent faces a pullback in the U.S. commitment to the NATO alliances and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Whitmer said she will use her time at the Eurosatory conference to build on relationships with U.S. allies to expand Michigan’s international presence in the aerospace and defense sectors. Eurosatory is one of the world’s largest expositions devoted to security, defense, and weapons systems.

“Michigan is open for business and on the move, working with anyone and competing with anyone to onshore good-paying jobs for Michiganders,” said Whitmer in a statement released by her office. “On this investment mission, we’ll strengthen ties with European allies, showcase Michigan’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and innovation, and bring home new opportunities that create good-paying jobs for Michiganders.

A dozen Michigan companies are showcased at a Michigan pavilion at the conference, according to the governor’s office. The MEDC says defense and security is a $30 billion industry in Michigan. Last year, Michigan secured a commitment from the Trump administration to locate a new fighter mission at Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County.

After Paris, Whitmer and an entourage that includes business leaders and Michigan Economic Development Corporation officials will continue to destinations in Belgium and Luxembourg.

This is the governor’s second trade excursion to Europe this year. She visited Germany and Italy in February.

President Donald Trump is also in France for a summit of the Group of 7 world leaders. The strained relationships between the president and NATO countries is a primary factor behind the acceleration in security and weapons spending that Whitmer hopes to capitalize on.