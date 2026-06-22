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President Trump endorses Rep. John James in Michigan governor's race

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:00 PM EDT
President Donald Trump (file photo)
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
President Donald Trump (file photo)

President Donald Trump has endorsed Congressman John James in the Republican race for Michigan governor.

In a Monday post on Truth Social, the president praised James as a “West Point Graduate, Combat Pilot, Brave Iraq War Veteran, Successful Businessman and Job Creator, and now, as a Highly Respected U.S. Congressman.”

James responded with his own post on X, writing in part that Donald Trump is “The greatest President of my lifetime.”

James is in a tight race for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor with businessman Perry Johnson, former state Attorney General Mike Cox and state senator Aric Nesbitt.

Trump’s endorsement comes just days before absentee ballots become available ahead of the August primary.

Trump’s endorsement, while potentially problematic in a general election, is seen as a big plus for candidates in Republican primaries.

According to Real Clear Politics, the President’s recent job approval polls are hovering around 40%, with 57% of those polls disapproving of the president.

Republican candidate Perry Johnson's campaign responded to the endorsement saying the president received "bad advice," noting past Trump endorsements for other Michigan GOP candidates, including James, Tudor Dixon and Matt DePerno, who lost in the general election.

"Across the country, Republican voters are proving that an endorsement alone does not decide a governor’s race. Michigan is on track to continue the trend we have seen in states like Iowa and Georgia, and tomorrow South Carolina, where voters rejected bad advice and chose the candidate they believed could actually win." - Johnson campaign statement.

Republican Candidate Mike Cox issued a statement acknowledging the President’s endorsement of his opponent, but he remains optimistic about his primary chances.

“ I look forward to being President Trump’s favorite governor when I win,” said Cox in a written statement.  
Democrats jumped on the Trump endorsement.

The Democratic Governors Association wrote that President Trump is trying to bail out James' campaign. 

"After voting for Donald Trump's disastrous and unpopular agenda of raising the cost of groceries and gas and cutting health care, John James is now counting on help from DC to bail out his struggling campaign that is sinking in the polls and facing intense backlash from grassroots Republicans,” DGA statement.

And Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who’s running in the Democratic primary for governor, also took a shot at James.

“While families are struggling with the rising cost of everything – groceries, gas, prescription drugs – James has spent the last year focused on one thing: winning Donald Trump’s approval. That comes as no surprise,” said Benson in a written statement.
Tags
Politics & Government michigan governor's race2026 Midterm ElectionJohn JamesDonald Trumpmike coxPerry JohnsonJocelyn Benson
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
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