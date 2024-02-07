Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

On today's Stateside, we covered the Oakland County jury's conviction of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of the Oxford school shooter, on four charges of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting deaths of four students. We also discussed what this verdict might mean for the father's hearing next month, and the precedent this verdict could set in regards to parental accountability in gun crimes. Then, we spoke with a Michigan poet about her volume of poetry that will be released toward the end of this month. She read some of her work from her upcoming book, which explores the history and legends of the Bene Israel Jews of India, food, culture, and childhood memories. Concluding today's show, we heard from an Ohio community that is raising money for deer sterilization, which they believe is a more humane method for controlling deer populations.

