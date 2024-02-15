© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Stateside Staff
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:36 PM EST

Today on Stateside, we covered recent developments in Michigan's Republican Party, including updates on the case against the 16 individuals who were involved in the 2020 presidential election false elector scheme as well as disputes as to who is the MIGOP chairperson. Then, we spoke with the owner of Carrie's Kitchen, a soul food restaurant that will open this spring in Lansing, about his personal food history and his plans for his new eatery. Next, city planners continue to work to make Muskegon a beach town destination for tourists. We discussed the details of these rebranding efforts and what they mean for Muskegon's long-time residents. Wrapping up today's show, we heard about how local election officials and county clerks have been preparing for early voting, which starts this Saturday.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for the Detroit News
  • Mikal Moore, owner of Carrie's Kitchen
  • Lindsay Moore, reporter at MLive
  • Pat Batcheller, senior news editor and Morning Edition host at WDET
Michigan Republican Party, election interference, Kristina Karamo, restaurants, family history, Muskegon, city planning, early voting, presidential primary
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
