Stateside: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Today on Stateside, we covered recent developments in Michigan's Republican Party, including updates on the case against the 16 individuals who were involved in the 2020 presidential election false elector scheme as well as disputes as to who is the MIGOP chairperson. Then, we spoke with the owner of Carrie's Kitchen, a soul food restaurant that will open this spring in Lansing, about his personal food history and his plans for his new eatery. Next, city planners continue to work to make Muskegon a beach town destination for tourists. We discussed the details of these rebranding efforts and what they mean for Muskegon's long-time residents. Wrapping up today's show, we heard about how local election officials and county clerks have been preparing for early voting, which starts this Saturday.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

