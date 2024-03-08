Stateside: Friday, March 8, 2024

On this Friday's episode of Stateside, we heard details about the Environmental Protection Agency's proposal for the plume of 1,4-dioxane spreading from the site of the former Gelman Sciences facility near Ann Arbor to be added to the federal Superfund list. Then, we learned about the second annual Detroit Youth Poetry Con taking place this weekend at Wayne State University. After that, we listened in on the best advice to surviving Michigan's gloomy winter weather. Wrapping up the show, we met the mother and daughter duo bringing the Sudanese drink hilo mur and other traditional recipes from Sudan to Michigan. The two are preparing for the 2024 Ramadan holiday, which begins on Sunday.

