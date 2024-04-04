Stateside: Thursday, April 4, 2024

On today's Stateside, we spoke with the first Anishinaabe woman to serve on Michigan’s Natural Resource Commission about her previous work and what she hopes to accomplish in this role. Next, we heard from a recent recipient of Michigan State's Outstanding Alumni award about his career in food science and how he came up with ideas like the dollar menu and stuffed crust pizza. Then, we detailed the history of a outdoor gear empire that was started by a UP inventor and went on to become a household name in the 1920s.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

