Stateside: Thursday, April 4, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published April 4, 2024 at 3:46 PM EDT

On today's Stateside, we spoke with the first Anishinaabe woman to serve on Michigan’s Natural Resource Commission about her previous work and what she hopes to accomplish in this role. Next, we heard from a recent recipient of Michigan State's Outstanding Alumni award about his career in food science and how he came up with ideas like the dollar menu and stuffed crust pizza. Then, we detailed the history of a outdoor gear empire that was started by a UP inventor and went on to become a household name in the 1920s.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Robin Michigiizhigookwe Clark, Michigan National Resources Commission appointee; Natural Resources Division director for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians
  • Tom Ryan, global taste advisor at Jollibee Foods Corporation; co-founder of Smashburger and Toms Watch Bar
  • Dennis Pace, curator of the Webster Marble Museum in Escanaba
