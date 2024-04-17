Stateside: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Today on Stateside, we covered the charges Attornery General Dana Nessel has filed against former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Then, we took a closer look at a hunter’s supposed killing of a coyote in southwest Michigan and how it has evolved into a criminal probe for killing an endangered and legally protected wolf. Next, we took a trip up to Kalkaska to delve into the world of Mr. Chainsaw Professional Wrestling. Plus, we reflected on the Red Wings' season, which ended last night after a 5-4 win against the Canadiens, and discussed general manager Steve Yzerman's efforts to rebuild the team. Wrapping up today's show, we heard advice on the importance of remembering our own power.

