Stateside: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Today on Stateside, we covered the charges Attornery General Dana Nessel has filed against former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield. Then, we took a closer look at a hunter’s supposed killing of a coyote in southwest Michigan and how it has evolved into a criminal probe for killing an endangered and legally protected wolf. Next, we took a trip up to Kalkaska to delve into the world of Mr. Chainsaw Professional Wrestling. Plus, we reflected on the Red Wings' season, which ended last night after a 5-4 win against the Canadiens, and discussed general manager Steve Yzerman's efforts to rebuild the team. Wrapping up today's show, we heard advice on the importance of remembering our own power.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Craig Mauger, political reporter for the Detroit News
- Kelly House, environment reporter for Bridge Reporter
- Tyler Thompson, Morning Edition host and reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
- Helene St. James, Red Wings writer for the Detroit Free Press
- Zak Rosen, host of The Best Advice Show podcast